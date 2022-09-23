Man wanted in connection with arson

By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, who’s 40, investigators said Thursday.

Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in Dunbar. That incident happened Sept. 14.

Anyone with information about the incident or Ramella is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office or their local 911 agency.

