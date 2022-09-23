Road reopens following fatal crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers with Lawrence County 911 confirm to WSAZ that State Route 7 near Athalia is back open Friday morning following a double fatal crash Thursday morning.

The road was closed for almost 24 hours.

The truck and semi-truck involved in the crash were towed away Thursday. The semi was carrying gas, so a hazmat unit had to be called in to cleanup the road.

Crews wrapped up the cleanup process around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

