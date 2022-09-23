Road reopens following fatal crash

Road reopens following fatal crash
By Shannon Litton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers with Lawrence County 911 confirm to WSAZ that State Route 7 near Athalia is back open Friday morning following a double fatal crash Thursday morning.

The road was closed for almost 24 hours.

The truck and semi-truck involved in the crash were towed away Thursday. The semi was carrying gas, so a hazmat unit had to be called in to cleanup the road.

Crews wrapped up the cleanup process around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Lawrence County crash
Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash
Pair arrested after two-state chase
Pair arrested after two-state chase
A woman is recovering from injuries
No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
An employee says they were notified by email their facility would be closing.
Assisted living facility residents transferred due to staffing concerns

Latest News

FIRED UP FRIDAY at Cabell Midland High School
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 23rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
2022 'Thunder in the Mountains' tennis tournament to kick off
2022 'Thunder in the Mountains' tennis tournament to kick off
2022 Barboursville Fall Fest parade held
2022 Barboursville Fall Fest parade kicks off season