Driver crashes into gas station, at least one injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a gas station along Route 60 in Huntington Saturday.

Dispatchers say at least one person was hit by the car.

They say it happened in the 4300 block of Route 60 at Speedway.

The extent of injuries has not been released.

