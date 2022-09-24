‘Coal Grove Bell Lady’ a fixture at Hornets football games

‘Coal Grove Bell Lady’ a fixture at Hornets football games
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A fixture at Coal Grove Hornets football games is Amber Runyon, also known as the “Coal Grove Bell Lady.”

Runyon is the mother of 11th grade player Wesley Runyon, but she was a big-time fan even before her son began playing for the team.

In the past eight seasons, she’s only missed one game.

Yes, the outcome that night was a loss, and yes, she blames herself.

“Our superintendent Steve Easterling will usually tag me in posts saying ‘We need more cowbell,’” she said.

Runyon says her ritual of ringing the bell and yelling from behind the endzone helps get the players fired up.

“The boys always tell me they can hear the fans and parents but don’t pay attention to what they say, but when the bell lady is yelling at them, they hear it all,” she said.

Coal Grove fell in a thrilling contest Friday night to Portsmouth 43-42.

