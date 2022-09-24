First responders searching river for possible drowning victim

First responders are searching the Ohio River for a possible drowning victim.
First responders are searching the Ohio River for a possible drowning victim.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is an active search for a possible drowning victim Saturday afternoon.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said they’re searching for a 12-year-old boy.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the call came in around 3:15 p.m.

First Responders are searching the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge.

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP investigating crash on State Route 7.
Road reopens following fatal crash
Two killed in Lawrence County crash
Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash
Woman sentenced to life in fire that killed parents
Alexandria Quiggle
Woman charged after child, 3, runs around hotel parking lot for an hour unattended
Crash slows I-64 East traffic in Charleston
I-64 East back open after crash

Latest News

Oktoberwest returns to Charleston's west side
Oktoberwest returns to Charleston's west side
Fishing forecast |September 24th, 2022
Fishing forecast September 24th, 2022
The West Virginia Deaf Services Center put together their monthly Deaf Coffee Chat.
Organization celebrates Deaf Awareness Week
Organization comes together for deaf awareness month
Deaf awareness month