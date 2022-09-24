First responders searching river for possible drowning victim
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is an active search for a possible drowning victim Saturday afternoon.
Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said they’re searching for a 12-year-old boy.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the call came in around 3:15 p.m.
First Responders are searching the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge.
This is a developing story.
WSAZ has a crew on the scene.
