First responders searching river for possible drowning victim

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is an active search for a possible drowning victim Saturday afternoon.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said they’re searching for a 12-year-old boy.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the call came in around 3:15 p.m.

First Responders are searching the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge.

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a crew on the scene.

