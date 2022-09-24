First Warning Forecast | Decent weather overall this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This year, it seems to be difficult to get a completely dry weekend. So, while there is the opportunity for a bit of rain to pass this weekend, the “big picture” is that most hours will be dry for outdoor festivals and events. Afternoon temperatures do warm back to near “seasonable” (that is, mid to upper 70s), but a new chill lurks for next week.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and passing sprinkles or a light shower. Temperatures have fallen to the low to mid 50s.

Much of Saturday afternoon stays dry under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Another round of sprinkles or a light shower can pass Saturday evening as temperatures fall to the low 60s by midnight.

Saturday night stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures drop to the upper 50s.

On Sunday, expect a mix of clouds and sun. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can pass at any point as a cold front swings through. This front will also bring strong westerly winds that can gust up to 30 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Monday stays breezy and turns cooler under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise to the low 70s.

Expect sunshine and scattered clouds on Tuesday with an isolated shower or two. High temperatures only climb to the upper 60s.

Wednesday continues to see sun and clouds mixed with even cooler temperatures, staying in the mid 60s for the afternoon.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures rising to the upper 60s.

Depending on the track of Tropical Storm Ian, Friday may see some rain moving in. High temperatures top out near 70 degrees.

