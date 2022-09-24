First Warning Forecast | Windy, warmer Sunday before another shot of cooler air arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday saw a bit of passing rain, but fortunately, most hours of the day stayed dry. The same idea holds true on Sunday; while most hours of the day are spent dry, a passing shower or thunderstorm is certainly possible as a cold front crosses. This front will also be responsible for bringing gusty winds to the region. Behind the front, cooler air filters in for much of the week ahead, and temperatures will be more reminiscent of late October than late September. Then, attention turns to the tropics for the upcoming weekend as the remnants of Ian may make their way into the region, though at this point it is far too early to give a definite answer on what will occur.

Sprinkles and isolated showers are zipping from west to east Saturday evening and begin to push out/fade after sunset. Clouds then start to break, allowing temperatures fall to the low 60s by midnight.

Saturday night stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures drop to the upper 50s.

On Sunday, expect a mix of clouds and sun. The day starts dry, but from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, a shower or thunderstorm can pass as a cold front crosses. This front will also bring strong westerly winds that can gust up to 30 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Monday stays breezy and turns cooler under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise to the low 70s.

Expect sunshine and scattered clouds on Tuesday with an isolated shower or two. High temperatures only climb to the upper 60s.

Wednesday continues to see sun and clouds mixed with even cooler temperatures, staying in the mid 60s for the afternoon.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures rising to the upper 60s.

Depending on the track of Tropical Storm (and future hurricane) Ian, Friday may see some rain moving in late-day, with Saturday the day most likely to see more widespread showers. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s both days.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.