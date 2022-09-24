Game of the Week | Symmes Valley at Green

Game of the Week |Symmes Valley at Green
By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Green Bobcats were riding the wave of an unbeaten season, which continued this Foorball Friday Night when they hosted Symmes Valley.

On Green’s first possession, they give it to their workhorse Nathanial Brannigan, up the gut, dragging multiple Vikings with him.

A few plays later, Blake Smith cruised into the endzone, capping off a long drive that took off most of the first quarter clock.

Then on their next trip to the red zone, late second quarter they went back to Brannigan.

Finally, the nail in the coffin, late in the fourth quarter, the Vikings tried to make something happen through the air, but Green’s Abe McBee picked it off and he was going the other way with it.

The Bobcats won it 21-0 to remain unbeaten. For full highlights, click on the video link.

