Greek Fest returns for its 40th year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a two-year hiatus, the Greek Festival returned to Huntington for its 40th year.

From dancing to an array of Greek cuisine, thousands of people stopped by the first day of Greek Fest at St. George Orthodox Church.

For Lambrose Svingos, seeing everyone come back is a great thing to see.

“This is our 40th year anniversary,” he said. So us being able to come back full force to have a full festival for our community, it just means the world to us.”

Many things make Greek Fest special for those at the church, one of which is dancing.

Socrates Svingos is one of roughly a dozen to take part, and he said it helps him connect with his roots.

“Seeing everybody in the crowd, everybody clapping, everybody cheering and just everybody’s supporting you, even when you might think, oh, it’s a little awkward, because not a lot of people often see people dancing like this, but it’s very fun and seeing everyone come out,” he said.

Lambrose said the church loves being able to share its culture with the community and also uses the event as its biggest fundraiser.

“The festival allows us to keep our church going, it allows us to send our youth to summer camps,” Lambrose said. “It allows us to give back to various charities in the city.”

The festival returns Saturday when it wraps up at 8 p.m.

