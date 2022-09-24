Organization celebrates Deaf Awareness Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - September is known as Deaf Awareness month. One organization in Charleston is sparking recognition of the disadvantages, and in some cases, oppression that affects those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are over 70 million Deaf people worldwide. This makes up 5% of the global population.

On Friday, a group in Charleston banded together in unity to celebrate their community.

The West Virginia Deaf Services Center put together their monthly Deaf Coffee Chat.

Members of the Mountwest Community and Technical College American Sign Language Student Association (MASLSA) were present at the event.

People who are deaf, hard of hearing, and ASL students gathered at the Charleston Habitat for Humanity ReStore for games, refreshments and different activities to practice ASL and encourage community engagement.

No matter your level of fluency in ASL, all people were welcome to attend the event.

For more information on how you can be an advocate for the Deaf Community, as well as, upcoming events, you can check out their website.

