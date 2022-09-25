First Warning Forecast | Temperatures stay cool this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday saw a brief return of warmth as temperatures reached the upper 70s to near 80 degrees during the afternoon. However, behind a cold front that has since pushed through, temperatures will be on a downward trend through the middle of the week, also courtesy of a cold whirlpool spinning over the Great Lakes and sending chillier air down this way. This keeps temperatures feeling more like late October through the entire work week. By the weekend, the air will have a more tropical feel as the remnants of Tropical Storm (and future Hurricane) Ian make their way into the region. While showers are looking more likely with this system beginning late Friday, exact timing and amounts are still to be determined.

Showers and storms are no longer a concern Sunday evening, so expect dry conditions as the wind begins to relax after sunset. Temperatures fall to near 60 degrees by midnight.

Despite a few clouds, Sunday night stays mostly clear and dry. A lingering (but light) breeze will stir the hilltops, keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 50s there. In sheltered valleys removed from the breeze, low temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s.

Monday sees a mix of sun and clouds but stays mostly sunny and dry overall. High temperatures reach the low 70s with a westerly wind around 10 to 15 mph.

On Tuesday, continue to expect a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for an isolated shower. High temperatures only reach the upper 60s.

Afternoon temperatures cool even more on Wednesday, struggling to get any higher than the mid 60s. Dry conditions are expected under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday stays mostly sunny, cool, and dry with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

On Friday, the remnants of Ian begin making their way into the region. The first sign of this will be an increase in mid and high cloud cover throughout the day. However, rain should generally hold off until after sunset, spreading from south to north as it does so. Afternoon temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees.

Periodic showers from the tropical system are likely on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

