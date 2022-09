HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took 84 minutes but it was worth the wait for Marshall soccer fans as the fourth ranked Herd beat in-state rival West Virginia by a final of 1-0. Milo Yosef smashed in the game winner as Marshall improves to 5-1-1 while WVU falls to 2-5-1.

Marshall plays at Coastal Carolina next Friday while WVU goes to Dayton on Tuesday.

