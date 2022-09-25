Man arrested after pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Saturday night after leading police on a pursuit.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Dustin Johnson was arrested Saturday.

Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that involved Johnson.

According to officials, Johnson saw police and then took off in a car and struck a cattle gate before pulling into a field where he lost control of his car.

Deputies say Johnson hit a police cruiser before crashing his car over an embankment.

Methamphetamine was found inside his vehicle, according to investigators.

Johnson faces charges of fleeing in a vehicle, expired operators, no insurance, obstructing, and possession of a controlled substance.

He also had warrants for domestic assault and destruction of property.

