Top 5 remain unchanged in AP rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The week 6 college football rankings features no change in the top 5 but there’s movement throughout the poll. Kentucky moved up a spot to 7th with Tennessee and NC State cracking the top ten. Here are the full rankings.

1 GEORGIA (4-0)

2 ALABAMA (4-0)

3 OHIO STATE (4-0)

4 MICHIGAN (4-0)

5 CLEMSON (4-0)

6 USC (4-0)

7 KENTUCKY (4-0)

8 TENNESSEE (4-0)

9 OKLAHOMA STATE (3-0)

10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-0)

11 PENN STATE (4-0)

12 UTAH (3-1)

13 OREGON (3-1)

14 OLE MISS (4-0)

15 WASHINGTON (4-0)

16 BAYLOR (3-1)

17 TEXAS A&M (3-1)

18 OKLAHOMA (3-1)

19 BYU (3-1)

20 ARKANSAS (3-1)

21 MINNESOTA (4-0)

22 WAKE FOREST (3-1)

23 FLORIDA STATE (4-0)

24 PITTSBURGH (3-1)

25 KANSAS STATE (3-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

KANSAS 125, CINCINNATI 60, FLORIDA 56, WASHINGTON STATE 31, SYRACUSE 22, OREGON STATE 16, TEXAS TECH 11, NORTH CAROLINA 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, TULANE 3, TCU 1

