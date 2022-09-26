5 teams are ranked in top 10 this week in KY HS football

Pikeville wins
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (5) 3-2 79 1

2. Raceland (3) 5-1 77 2

3. Hazard (1) 4-1 65 3

4. Newport Central Catholic 5-1 64 4

5. Bethlehem 4-1 53 5

6. Kentucky Country Day 5-1 34 8

7. Holy Cross 5-1 30 9

8. Williamsburg 3-1 25 6

9. Pineville 5-0 24 7

10. Bracken County 5-0 18 10

Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 10. Campbellsville 8. Paintsville 7. Bishop Brossart 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (5) 6-0 86 1

2. Beechwood (4) 4-1 85 2

3. Metcalfe County 6-0 62 4

4. Owensboro Catholic 3-3 56 5

5. Lexington Christian 2-4 41 3

6. Butler County 5-0 38 7

7. Somerset 4-2 23 T10

8. (tie) Hancock County 5-1 21 6

8, (tie) McLean County 5-1 21 8

10. Prestonsburg 6-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Lloyd Memorial 13. Middlesboro 10. Breathitt County 8. Danville 5. Todd County Central 4. Walton-Verona 4.

Class 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Christian Academy (8) 6-0 88 1

2. Bardstown 6-0 80 2

3. Union County 6-0 68 3

4. Trigg County (1) 6-0 48 5

5. Mason County 5-0 45 6

6. Paducah Tilghman 2-3 38 4

7. Belfry 3-3 28 T7

8. Bell County 4-1 25 9

9. Elizabethtown 5-1 22 NR

10. Hart County 5-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: East Carter 11. Lawrence County 10. Henry County 9. Glasgow 4. Greenup County 3. Casey County 3.

Class 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle County (9) 6-0 90 1

2. Corbin 5-0 77 3

3. Lexington Catholic 5-1 76 2

4. Johnson Central 3-2 54 4

5. Logan County 5-1 45 5

6. Spencer County 5-1 43 6

7. Warren East 6-0 42 7

8. Franklin County 2-4 18 10

9. Central 2-4 12 9

10. Perry County Central 4-1 9 8

Others receiving votes: Holmes 8. Boyd County 6. Letcher County Central 6. Franklin-Simpson 4. Hopkinsville 3. Madisonville-North Hopkins 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (9) 6-0 90 1

2. Woodford County 5-0 72 T2

3. (tie) Bowling Green 5-1 68 T2

3. (tie) Covington Catholic 5-1 68 4

5. South Warren 3-2 49 5

6. Southwestern 5-0 48 7

7. Scott County 4-1 30 6

8. Pulaski County 5-1 22 8

9. Highlands 4-2 18 10

10. Greenwood 5-1 13 9

Others receiving votes: Owensboro 6. Great Crossing 5. Fairdale 4. North Laurel 2.

Class 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. St. Xavier (8) 4-1 86 1

2. Manual 6-0 78 3

3. Ballard 5-1 68 2

4. Male 3-2 59 4

5. Madison Central (1) 5-0 55 T5

6. Trinity 3-3 45 T5

7. Henderson County 4-1 41 8

8. George Rogers Clark 4-1 18 7

9. Bullitt East 4-1 15 10

10. Ryle 3-2 14 9

Others receiving votes: Daviess County 6. Central Hardin 5. Bryan Station 5.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.

