Cabell County Schools confirms drowning victim as student

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County Schools Director of Communications, Jedd Flowers, confirms Monday a young boy who drowned Saturday while swimming in the Ohio River was a student of the Cabell County Schools system.

First responders recovered the 12-year-old boy’s body Saturday evening.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller told WSAZ the boy was believed to be swimming near the shoreline of the Ohio River.

The boy’s body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

First responders conducted a nearly two-hour search on Saturday of the Ohio River near the East-Huntington bridge.

The boy’s identity has not been released.

Flowers told WSAZ.com while leaders are not disclosing where the student attended school, he says counselors are on-site Monday for grief counseling.

Further information has not been released.

