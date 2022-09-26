Convicted sex offender sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A convicted sex offender was sentenced Monday to more than 11 years in prison for having child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

James Gipson, 59, received an 11-year, two-month prison sentence for possession of child pornography and a violation of supervised release.

Investigators say Gipson was staying at a homeless facility in Charleston when staff saw him looking at child pornography on a laptop while he was in a common area. Police were notified, and officers found more than 300 images of child pornography on the laptop.

According to the release, Gipson admitted the laptop was his. He had previously been convicted of possession of child pornography in West Virginia and was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in March 2012.

Monday’s sentence incudes one year and two months for violating his lifetime supervised release.

