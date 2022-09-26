Fall weather takes hold ahead of Ian

Ian waits for weekend to rain on our parade
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian(NOAA)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Last week of September aims to please

The dry season has taken hold and with it comes some of the nicest weather of the year. So vacationers this week staying here at home are in for a treat as mild days with partial sunshine yield to fair skied and cool nights. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s (even 30s in the highest country of WV) will be cooler than normal thanks to a north breeze.

While there will be a few northern WV and central Ohio showers on Tuesday, those rain drops will stay safely to our north. This will lead to a dry end to September as lawns and leaves of trees turn a bit brown heading into October.

By the weekend the remains of Hurricane Ian will affect us with some much needed, though ill-timed rains. Odds favor some showers on both Saturday and Sunday though the heavier rains should stay just to our south. So folks heading to Myrtle Beach should prep for a few squalls days by week’s end with Georgia and especially Florida feeling the wrath of Ian’s winds, rains and ocean waves.

