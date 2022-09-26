Fire crews contained brush, trash fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A brush fire reported in Rutledge, West Virginia has been contained, according to Metro 911.

Fire crews from Pinch, Malden and Air National Guard responded to Heartland Lane.

Dispatchers say the call came in as a brush, trash fire that spread to an abandoned trailer.

Dispatchers confirm the fire has been contained and there’s no further risk of exposure or spreading.

No injuries have been reported.

