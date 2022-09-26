Fire crews respond to trailer fire in Cedar Grove

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters from Cedar Grove, Glasgow and Malden have responded to a trailer fire.

The fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Monday along Big Mountain Road.

No other homes or structures are currently at risk.

Dispatchers say crews believe the trailer is abandoned.

No injuries have been reported.

