Fire crews respond to trailer fire in Cedar Grove

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters from Cedar Grove, Glasgow and Malden have responded to a trailer fire.

The fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Monday along Big Mountain Road.

No other homes or structures are currently at risk.

Dispatchers say crews believe the trailer is abandoned.

No injuries have been reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are searching the Ohio River for a possible drowning victim.
First responders say child’s body recovered from river
The crash happened in the 4300 block of Route 60
Driver crashes into gas station, at least one injured
Deputies arrested Johnson after leading them on a pursuit.
Man arrested after pursuit
Two families in Lawrence County, Ohio struggle with intermittent service.
Families struggling to get reliable phone service
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Latest News

Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell throws up wide receiver Cam Pedro as they celebrate a...
Herd to play Wolfpack next season
Fire crews contained brush, trash fire in Kanawha County
NASA's DART mission will intentionally crash into small asteroid
NASA’s DART mission will intentionally crash into small asteroid