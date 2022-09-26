Herd to play Wolfpack next season

Two teams will play October 7th, 2023
Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell throws up wide receiver Cam Pedro as they celebrate a...
Marshall offensive lineman Ethan Driskell throws up wide receiver Cam Pedro as they celebrate a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2023 Marshall football schedule replaced Navy with North Carolina State Monday afternoon. The Herd had an open date after the Naval Academy decided to cancel the agreement and will receive a $250,000 buyout as part of the contract.

In return, Marshall heads to Raleigh after the two schools and Cincinnati worked out an agreement. The Bearcats and Wolfpack were supposed to play in Raleigh next year but Cincinnati negotiated an early exit from the AAC to enter the Big 12 next summer and terminated that game. Marshall stepped in and will receive another $850,000 from the Bearcats and $150,000 from the ‘Pack as part of that agreement.

Marshall Athletics Director Christian Spears said Monday “part of that agreement allowed Marshall to find a replacement game for Navy as well as secure a game guarantee versus a well-respected opponent in a great location that we anticipate Thundering Herd fans will want to visit with us. We understand the decision made by Navy and we are grateful for the relationships we have in college athletics,” Spears said. “These things can get complex but when you have strong relationships they tend to get managed at a high level with trust and transparency and that is what happened here.”

This will be the sixth time the Herd and Wolfpack have played in football with the last time being 2018. The other non-conference games next season are at ECU (Sept. 9), hosting Virginia Tech (Sept. 23) and Central Connecticut State (TBA).

