Huricane Ian impacting travel

Hurricane Ian will impact Florida by late Wednesday or Thursday, according to the National...
Hurricane Ian will impact Florida by late Wednesday or Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.(WMBF)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Preparations intensified Monday as Hurricane Ian looms in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to hit the west coast of Florida later this week.

Disruptions to travel are beginning to impact many airlines as they’ve grounded and rescheduled flights.

“If you’re traveling this weekend, get ahead of the game and check with your airline now to see the options you have,” said Tracy Edwards, the Managing Director of AAA East Central.

The four largest U.S. airlines, including Southwest, American, Delta, and United, have all issued travel alerts for destinations most likely to be affected by Ian.

“If you go with American Airlines website, they have the cities listed they expect to be impacted. They’re [the companies] giving waivers to those who are traveling for a certain time period, so there are some restrictions,” Edwards said.

Each company is unique. Some place restrictions on which dates you can use the waiver form.

Others companies may allow customers to opt for an additional fee to use it outside the timeline window.

Edwards said the best advice he could give customers was to download the airline’s app on their phones.

“They’re [customers] getting texts on the updates and flight change [immediately]. I strongly suggest downloading the apps because it keeps communication fresh and more updated,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are searching the Ohio River for a possible drowning victim.
First responders say child’s body recovered from river
The crash happened in the 4300 block of Route 60
Driver crashes into gas station, at least one injured
Cabell County Schools confirms drowning victim as student
Deputies arrested Johnson after leading them on a pursuit.
Man arrested after pursuit
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

WSAZ Fall Weather Special
WSAZ Fall Weather Special
Stock photo
Convicted sex offender sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
WSAZ Fall Weather Special
Fall Weather Special
Lieutenant Cole has been with the fire department for 14 years and served as a Pikeville 911...
City of Pikeville names new Fire Chief