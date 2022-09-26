Ohio AP releases weekly HS football rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A quartet of local teams are getting some top ranked attention from the Associated Press voters in the state of Ohio. The week seven rankings has Gallia Academy at number 7 in Division IV, Ironton is second in Division V, Coal Grove fell to 11th in Division VI and Franklin Furnace Green is ranked 12th in Division VII. Here are the full lists from all seven divisions.

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Moeller (19) 6-0 199

2. West Chester Lakota West 6-0 159

3. Lakewood St. Edward 5-1 143

4. Cincinnati Elder 5-1 118

5. Dublin Jerome (2) 6-0 111

6. Centerville 5-1 88

7. Cleveland St. Ignatius 4-1 55

8. Cleveland Heights 6-0 53

9. Springboro 5-1 48

10. Springfield 4-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 45. Gahanna Lincoln 19. Medina 18. New Albany 13. Fairfield 12.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (13) 6-0 187

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 6-0 153

3. Kings Mills Kings 6-0 114

4. Massillon Washington 5-1 111

(tie) Medina Highland 6-0 111

(tie) Xenia (2) 6-0 111

7. Uniontown Lake 6-0 95

8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 5-1 61

9. Avon 5-1 41

10. Painesville Riverside 5-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 26. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 18. Trenton Edgewood 12.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (16) 6-0 196

2. Chardon (2) 5-1 154

3. Canfield 5-1 129

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 5-1 81

5. Youngstown Ursuline 5-1 77

6. Mount Orab Western Brown 5-1 72

7. Bellbrook (1) 5-1 68

8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 5-1 59

9. Youngstown Chaney 5-1 56

10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 32. Wapakoneta 23. Chillicothe 17. Aurora 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (16) 6-0 192

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 6-0 171

3. Steubenville 6-0 154

4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0 133

5. Van Wert 5-1 75

6. Sandusky Perkins 5-1 55

7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 6-0 51

8. Chillicothe Unioto 6-0 48

9. Beloit West Branch 5-1 44

10. Girard 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus East 26. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 21. Jefferson Area 20. Springfield Shawnee 19. Bellevue 17. Elyria Catholic 17.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 6-0 169

2. Ironton (7) 6-0 159

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 6-0 122

4. Liberty Center 6-0 100

5. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 93

6. Milton-Union 6-0 57

7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 55

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 6-0 49

9. Perry 5-1 39

10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 6-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Northeastern 33. Belmont Union Local 30. Cincinnati Madeira 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 24. Germantown Valley View 23. Barnesville 22. Pemberville Eastwood 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 6-0 197

2. Kirtland (3) 6-0 180

3. Carey 6-0 148

4. Mogadore 6-0 116

5. Ashland Crestview 6-0 106

6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 72

7. Versailles 4-2 65

8. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 52

9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-0 47

10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28. Williamsburg 18. New Madison Tri-Village 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 5-1 165

2. Springfield Catholic Central (7) 6-0 136

3. New Bremen (2) 5-1 120

4. Newark Catholic 3-1 108

5. Antwerp (1) 6-0 101

6. Lowellville 6-0 80

7. Waynesfield-Goshen 6-0 49

8. Arlington 6-0 47

(tie) McComb 5-1 47

10. Mechanicsburg 5-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 43. Franklin Furnace Green 39. Ansonia 30. Caldwell (1) 22. Danville 22. Hannibal River 13.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)