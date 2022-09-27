Autumn crispness in the air

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With all the rage in the weather business about Hurricane Ian, our weather locally has settled into a very nice though cool late September pattern. Since the dry season has taken hold we always worry about fire season when a hurricane makes it windy around here. Fire season doesn’t officially start until October 1 although an early season risk will exist before weekend rains arrive from Ian.

So this week’s weather will continue the trend of cool nights and dry days. Highs in the low 60s on Wednesday will jump to 70 by Friday long before any showers arrive. By the weekend Ian’s remnants will crawl north thru the Appy mountains by way of Atlanta, Asheville and Boone. A track like that will drag some much needed though ill-timed rains into our region.

Odds favor some showers on both Saturday and Sunday and even Monday though the heavier rains should stay just to our south. So folks heading to Myrtle Beach should prep for a few squalls days by week’s end with Georgia and especially Florida feeling the wrath of Ian’s winds, rains and ocean waves.

