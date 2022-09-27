Deadly shooting reported in Greenup County, Ky

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting was reported off Route 827 near Jeffs Valley, the sheriff confirms.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Further details have not yet been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Weaver
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
2 wanted in connection with thefts at Milton Flea Market
2 wanted in connection with thefts at flea market
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Man struck and killed by vehicle
Man struck and killed by vehicle
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Sep 26
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Sep 26
Person dies in single-vehicle crash
Person dies in single-vehicle crash