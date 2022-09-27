G.O.A.L.S program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Addiction consumed more than 20 years of Rachel Leport’s life.

“I wasn’t a mother to my kids, sister, daughter. I just didn’t care,” Leport said. “I was homeless. I stayed places I wouldn’t even walk into now.”

Her addiction started with prescribed pain pills after a car accident. It escalated to using more than $1,000 worth of heroin daily, and ended when she was arrested for dealing drugs in 2018.

“I did not want help. I just kept going and using and using to live, living to use it didn’t matter I couldn’t stop,” she said. “I knew for me to get clean, I’d have to get locked up somewhere because I was not going to do it on my own.”

This is where the G.O.A.L.S. program came in. The program was started by the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

It’s an addiction recovery program for West Virginia inmates, but not everyone can participate in the program. For an inmate to join, their defense attorney, the prosecutor and the judge select the participants.

“Judge Pratt saw something in me worth saving,” Leport said. “I kept going to court. I kept messing up. I kept running circles around them and around myself. I went into his courtroom late one day for my sentencing, and he said, ‘Miss Leport we’re going to save your life today whether you want it or not.’ ”

G.O.A.L.S. takes six to nine months. During that time, inmates are sectioned off inside the jail focusing on recovery alongside those experiencing the same struggles.

“You see people where they’re at and either you want to be there or you don’t want to be there. You see how they act and how they treat people and how they’re willing to change or how they’re unwilling to change,” Leport said.

Over time, Leport says she started seeing changes in herself, realizing this was her second chance.

“It saved my life and the people involved changed my life showing me I really did matter and I could be better,” she said.

Leport has been clean since she graduated the program in July of 2019 -- the first to complete it in her group.

“If someone can see my life and how far I’ve come from, where I was and it inspires them to do the same, then that’s a great day,” Leport said. “My life could look a whole lot different. I could be homeless, I could be dead, and that’s probably what would have happened. I say that I was self-centered and self-seeking and I was completely, but I didn’t even care about myself or I wouldn’t have been doing it to myself.”

When she looks at her mugshot, the person she was before recovery she cannot remember a lot, saying she was numb.

“That was a junky, someone who didn’t care about anyone but themselves,” Leport said. “I was never happy. I was miserable and just couldn’t wait to hurt other people. Today, I can’t wait to help people and see them grow and get to where I’m at.”

She said she’d be lying if she said her previous life of doing drugs didn’t cross her mind, but she never wants to go back.

“I think about it and I play the whole tape through, and I see where it gets me every time and it gets me into jails, institutions, or death every time,” she said. “Something wanted to keep me around, so here I am and I don’t want to ever go back to that life.”

The G.O.A.L.S. program also cuts down sentence times for inmates avoiding years of jail time.

Leport was originally facing one to 15 years in jail.

