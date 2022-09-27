Hearing safety for hunters with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many in our region are heading out to the woods for hunting season, but loud firearms could cause issues for your hearing down the line.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for protecting your hearing if you’re a hunter.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.