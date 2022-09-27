Man struck and killed by vehicle

Man struck and killed by vehicle
Man struck and killed by vehicle
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on county Route 16, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

George Jude Jr., 49, of Amherstdale, was the victim.

Investigators say Jude was in the middle of the road during a time of heavy fog, which limited visibility. The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the Braeholm community. The roadway is also known as Buffalo Creek Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, a man in his early 40s from Amhersdale, was arrested for driving while revoked for DUI and no proof of insurance. He was arraigned and posted bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Weaver
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
First responders are searching the Ohio River for a possible drowning victim.
First responders say child’s body recovered from river
The crash happened in the 4300 block of Route 60
Driver crashes into gas station, at least one injured
Deputies arrested Johnson after leading them on a pursuit.
Man arrested after pursuit
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Sep 26
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Sep 26
Person dies in single-vehicle crash
Person dies in single-vehicle crash
Vigil held for 12-year-old drowning victim
Vigil held for 12-year-old drowning victim
Vigil held for 12-year-old drowning victim
Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident
Nitro plans to demolish more than 20 vacant buildings
Nitro hopeful for new life in city after demolition of vacant properties