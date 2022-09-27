Owners of roofing company indicted in theft, fraud case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft and fraud, according to court documents.

The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.

Luis Escabedo, of Orlando, Florida faces two counts of theft from a person in a protected class and two counts of theft.

Jose Cabrelas, of South Point, Ohio also faces two counts of theft from a person in a protected class and two counts of theft.

The accusations of ‘depriving owners of property or services’ in amounts of more than $7,500 occurred in April and May of 2022, the indictment states.

