Standoff situation | Huntington police negotiating with armed man
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington police officers are negotiating with armed man Tuesday morning following an incident at 2nd Street and 4th Avenue.
The 911 call came in just after 11 a.m.
Someone reported a man with a gun was in the area of 2nd Street and 4th Avenue.
Huntington Police report Tuesday that the man has barricaded himself in the backyard of a home.
First responders on scene have began negotiation efforts.
4th Avenue is closed to traffic at this time.
Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.
WSAZ has a crew at the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.