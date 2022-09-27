Standoff situation | Huntington police negotiating with armed man

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington police officers are negotiating with armed man Tuesday morning following an incident at 2nd Street and 4th Avenue.

The 911 call came in just after 11 a.m.

Someone reported a man with a gun was in the area of 2nd Street and 4th Avenue.

Huntington Police report Tuesday that the man has barricaded himself in the backyard of a home.

First responders on scene have began negotiation efforts.

4th Avenue is closed to traffic at this time.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

