Toy companies aim to focus on adults this holiday season

Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.
Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toy companies say they have a new target audience for gifts this holiday season.

Companies are looking towards adults as potential customers, and not just parents buying for their kids.

A Hasbro executive says the company is pitching collectibles and nostalgic products to adults because grown-up shoppers tend to be more invested in the brands that they played with as kids.

Hasbro expects strong demand for toy brands like Transformers, G.I. Joe, Star Wars and Marvel.

Mattel is also hoping to cash in on adults buying toys, particularly Hot Wheels. It is also partnering with Elon Musk’s Space-X to sell “Space-X inspired” collectible toys under the Matchbox brand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Weaver
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
Huntington police officers negotiated with an armed man Tuesday morning after an incident at...
Armed man taken into custody after standoff situation
Woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend in Greenup County
Vigil held for 12-year-old drowning victim
Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader
If changes in your sense of smell went along with your COVID-19 infection, health experts say...
Experts say you can retrain your sense smell after COVID
Disaster Loan assistance for Huntington flood victims
Disaster Loans for those impacted by flooding in Huntington
The NASA moon rocket slated for the Artemis mission to the moon rolls back to the Vehicle...
NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until Nov.
FILE - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he will “proudly support” legislation to...
McConnell backs post-Jan. 6 revisions to elections law