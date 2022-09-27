WHOA: ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display has character levitating in mid-air

The jaw-dropping décor was created by a couple who were inspired by “Stranger Things.” (Source: WBBM, @horrorprops/TikTok, Twitter, CNN)
By Jermont Terry
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WBBM) – A spooky Halloween decoration in Illinois looks like it’s levitating, but its creators aren’t revealing their secrets.

The jaw-dropping décor was created by a couple who were inspired by “Stranger Things.”

Dave and Aubrey Appel go big every year for Halloween. They begin decorating on Aug. 1, and then work on their display every day after work.

This year, being “Stranger Things” fanatics, they wanted to recreate an iconic scene from the show when the character Max levitates in the air.

“There’s so many people out there who are fanatics like we are,” Dave Appel said. “So, we wanted to make something that was the most iconic scene from the show. Something maybe no one else would try and do.”

A video of the display on TikTok has more than 14.2 million views, leaving people in awe – but also scratching their heads, wondering how this is possible.

“It’s not drones, it’s not helium or balloons,” Dave Appel said. “We just felt like it was more fun to keep it under wraps. The mystery!”

The display even caught the attention of Netflix, commenting on the viral TikTok video and calling the Appels their number one fans.

Aubrey Appel said the attention is amazing, and she wants to continue decorating every year.

“That’s what makes us want to continue is making the kids happy,” she said.

The home in Plainfield is located about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Weaver
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
2 wanted in connection with thefts at Milton Flea Market
2 wanted in connection with thefts at flea market
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers boss
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
Chronic sleep deprivation may hurt immune system, study says
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West