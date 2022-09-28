3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten

3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested in connection with a kidnapping case that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said investigators became involved with the case Tuesday morning when deputies were notified about a man walking along state Route 140 -- covered in blood.

That man told deputies that he and another man were taken to a home along Ainsley Avenue, tied up and repeatedly beaten. The victim said he and the other man were tied down with zip ties and beaten by several people, mainly with fists and kicking. They were also struck by a weapon.

Both men were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment, and one was transferred to a trauma center in Columbus. Deputies say the other man may be transferred there.

Detectives got a search warrant and found evidence in the home along Ainsley Avenue.

Arrested were Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg; Cameron L. Dixon, 18, of Portsmouth; and Christian Cheyenne Brooks, 25, of New Boston. They face a variety of charges, including kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and felonious assault.

The sheriff said more charges are possible.

Kaleb M. Dixon is being held without bond, while bond for Brooks and Cameron Dixon is $200,000 and $225,000, respectively.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
Woman accused of shooting, killing man in Greenup County
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing &...
Owners of roofing company indicted in theft, fraud case
Vigil held for 12-year-old drowning victim
Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Latest News

Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Man arrested after meth, heroin, cash found inside home
Vet Tech Week with Proctorville Animal Clinic
Vet Tech Week with Proctorville Animal Clinic
Walk to End Epilepsy
Walk to End Epilepsy
Chili'n on the Elk Chili Cook-off
Chili’n on the Elk Chili Cook-off