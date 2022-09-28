3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested in connection with a kidnapping case that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said investigators became involved with the case Tuesday morning when deputies were notified about a man walking along state Route 140 -- covered in blood.

That man told deputies that he and another man were taken to a home along Ainsley Avenue, tied up and repeatedly beaten. The victim said he and the other man were tied down with zip ties and beaten by several people, mainly with fists and kicking. They were also struck by a weapon.

Both men were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment, and one was transferred to a trauma center in Columbus. Deputies say the other man may be transferred there.

Detectives got a search warrant and found evidence in the home along Ainsley Avenue.

Arrested were Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg; Cameron L. Dixon, 18, of Portsmouth; and Christian Cheyenne Brooks, 25, of New Boston. They face a variety of charges, including kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and felonious assault.

The sheriff said more charges are possible.

Kaleb M. Dixon is being held without bond, while bond for Brooks and Cameron Dixon is $200,000 and $225,000, respectively.

