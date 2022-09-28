Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

The couple speaks with WSAZ by phone about what they’ve seen and how they plan to ride out the storm
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds.

Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either have to evacuate or buckle down and buckling down is exactly what Mark Conley and his wife had to do. The Conleys are from Ashland, Kentucky, but own property in the St. Petersburg area in Florida, directly in the path of Hurricane Ian. They flew down Monday night to board up windows, batten down their fences, and move outside decor indoors. That’s where their problems began.

Conley went to get the plywood needed to protect his home, but the Lowe’s he went to was all out. The following day stores in other states sent shipments, so he went back Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and the line was out the door. The problem extends past trying to buy supplies. Conley says during his time there he’s seen ambulances lined up at a veterans hospital to evacuate the patients, people filling bags of sand at the beach because there aren’t enough sandbags to go around, and police officers going door to do telling them to pack up and leave.

“We are in Zone A, which is a red zone that is the first to evacuate,” Conley said. “I wasn’t going to until the sheriff’s deputies came by the neighborhood and he told me if you decide to stay we need you to get a magic marker and write your Social Security number across your stomach., That way, if we find you, we will know who you are and be able to identify you.”

Even if Conley and his wife wanted to return to the commonwealth, they can’t. He told WSAZ in an interview that all of the airports around them are closed and they can’t catch a flight back to safety. His other option would be getting into a vehicle and taking the long way. Conley says he’s tried that, but the roads are backed up and vehicles breaking down as they try to escape makes it even harder to get out. In an effort to get somewhere safe Mark says he and his wife have moved about three hours inland.

Conley said he wasn’t worried at first but a warning from his brother who knows what impact a hurricane can have made him feel different.

“He was like, ‘Mark you don’t understand how serious this is. Some of the old-timers down here is saying that this is going to be the storm of the century. You need to get.’ ”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
Woman accused of shooting, killing man in Greenup County
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing &...
Owners of roofing company indicted in theft, fraud case
Vigil held for 12-year-old drowning victim
Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Latest News

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - Sep 27
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Sep 27
W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization
W.Va. voters to decide on property tax measure on Election Day