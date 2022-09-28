ATV crash closes road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash early Wednesday morning.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say someone driving an ATV along Cabin Creek Rd. near Wet Branch Rd. rolled the four wheeler on its side.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The East Bank Fire Department, Kanawha County Medics, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are on scene.

Dispatchers say one person was involved in the crash, but there’s no word on that person’s injuries.

The road is closed at this time.

