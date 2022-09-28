Herd moves up to 3rd in latest soccer rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s win over West Virginia moved them one spot closer to the top spot in college soccer as they are now the third ranked team in the sport. The Herd plays at Coastal Carolina this Friday night. Here are the full rankings.

Rank School Prev 1st Votes Total Pts W-L-T

1 Wake Forest University 1 8 200 9-0-0

2 University of Washington 2 0 187 7-0-1

3 Marshall University 4 0 178 5-1-1

4 Duke University 7 0 174 6-0-1

5 University of Kentucky 5 0 166 6-0-2

6 Stanford University 5 0 152 5-0-3

7 Syracuse University 3 0 151 7-1-1

8 University of Maryland 9 0 144 5-1-2

9 University of Portland 14 0 139 6-0-3

10 University of Pittsburgh 8 0 114 5-2-1

11 Ohio State University 13 0 100 5-1-3

12 University of Tulsa RV 0 95 5-1-1

13 University of Denver 11 0 93 5-2-2

14 Charlotte 12 0 81 7-1-0

15 University of Louisville 25 0 76 5-2-1

16 University of Vermont 22 0 73 7-1-1

17 Clemson University 10 0 70 7-2-0

18 Xavier University 19 0 62 6-0-3

19 University of Dayton 24 0 53 6-0-1

20 Penn State University NR 0 48 4-2-2

21 UCLA 20 0 47 5-2-1

22 Missouri State University 17 0 38 5-1-2

23 Lipscomb University 21 0 33 6-1-1

24 Duquesne University 25 0 26 6-0-2

25 University of Akron 15 0 22 4-2-2

Records shown are through games of Sept. 25, 2022

