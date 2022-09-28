Man arrested after meth, heroin, cash found inside home

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is facing drug charges after Kentucky State Police says meth and heroin was found inside a home in the Pikeville community.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police, a search warrant executed at a home on Redale Road uncovered quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville, was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center on charges of trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to KSP, additional charges are pending presentation to the Pike County grand jury.

