Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said.

Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say a bus driven by a 32-year-old man from Draffin, Kentucky, crossed the center line and struck a GMC driven by Kirk.

