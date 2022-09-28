Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said.

Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say a bus driven by a 32-year-old man from Draffin, Kentucky, crossed the center line and struck a GMC driven by Kirk.

