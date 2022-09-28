Man facing new charges following standoff with police after home confinement escape

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of cutting off his home confinement bracelet is back in police custody Wednesday following an hours-long standoff with police Tuesday.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:45 a.m. deputies were called to assist Cabell County Home Confinement officials who had spotted an escapee with a firearm near 1st Street and 5th Avenue.

Deputies reported in a criminal complaint, that Dwayne Howard, 49, was found inside a fenced area in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue.

As deputies commanded him to stop, Howard is accused of running west, sliding between locked gates of a business toward the flood wall.

When Howard walked into a grassy area, the criminal complaint states a deputy commanded him to get on the ground.

Instead of complying with commands, deputies reported Howard pointed a firearm toward law enforcement and shouted profanity.

At that time, the deputy took cover behind the flood wall and continued negotiation efforts.

Around 11 a.m., after taking off running once again along the floodwall, deputies say Howard was found under a porch in the 100 block of 4th Avenue.

The standoff involving Howard, Huntington Police, and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office lasted more than five hours and shut down a portion of 4th Avenue.

Howard was taken into custody just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to the Western Regional Jail where he was being held without bond.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Howard faces a lengthy list of charges, including felony escape and wanton endangerment involving a firearm following the barricade situation.

Sheriff Zerkle also confirms additional charges will be filed in the case.

Court documents show on September 15, officials received a strap tamper notification alerting them to a hotel in Huntington along 3rd Avenue. There, Howard’s home confinement bracelet was found in the back of a pickup truck.

At that time, officers did not locate Howard.

Howard was on home confinement as a condition of bond on charges of burglary, fraud, fleeing from an officer and possession of a controlled substance.

A preliminary hearing for Howard is scheduled to take place October 4.

No other information has been released.

