Sheriff | Man throws narcotics at police; officers administered Narcan

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from North Carolina was arrested in West Virginia on Tuesday after throwing narcotics at police during a traffic stop, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, an Oak Hill Police officer pulled a driver over along Main Street East. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, the people inside took off toward US Route 19.

Officials say when the officer caught the man, later identified as Keith Deshon Adams of North Carolina, he became physical with the officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, Adams is accused of reaching into his pocket and ripping open a bag believed to have opiate narcotics inside just as a second officer arrived to assist with the arrest.

Adams is accused of throwing the narcotics in the faces of the responding officers.

The sheriff’s office reports members of the community stopped and helped officers handcuff Adams.

During the arrest, Sheriff Fridley says one of the officers collapsed from a suspected overdose.

Shortly after, the sheriff reports that the second officer on scene began exhibiting the same symptoms.

An off-duty nurse and others passing by are being credited with saving the officers by administering Narcan, the overdose reversal drug.

Both officers were taken to the hospital.

The second person in the vehicle was not caught and is considered a person of interest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adams is in law enforcement custody at the hospital, pending his arraignment for attempted murder charges in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau was called out to investigate the incident.

