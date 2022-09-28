September’s grand 2 day finale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s a familiar battleground in late September with the heat and humidity trying to hang on for dear life across the Sunbelt while the shorter days and longer nights at northern areas support the chilly clutch of the new autumn season. There is never a dull moment in the weather biz when the forces of two season battle it out for supremacy.

Of course we are talking about the diverse weather provided by our Canadian friends to the north sending crisp fall air our way versus the tropical conditions of Hurricane Ian down south in Florida!

Locally a chilly start to Thursday will feature a low cloud bank and areas of fog. School bell temperatures will be in the 40s. As the clouds and fog evaporate (by 10am normally) a nice blue sky and northeast breeze will build in. The afternoon sun will be wall to wall as highs aim for 65.

Friday will see a shield of ocean clouds arriving on a southeast wind out ahead of the approach of the remains of Ian. Warmer more humid air will be tugged northward on that southeast wind as skies turn hazy and highs make 70 degrees. Friday night football should be dry with showers arriving after midnight into Saturday.

By Saturday thru Sunday even Monday a moist east wind will produce off and on showers and even a few downpours. Gaming the rain forecast pits the wetter European weather model (2″-3″ of rain area-wide) versus the less wet American model (rains average .5″-1′). There will be plenty of time to fine tune the forecast.

So enjoy the start of Old Fashioned Days in Greenup(Thursday) and Kentucky Apple Days in Paintsville (Friday) before weekend rains threaten to rain on our parades!

