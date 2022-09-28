HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia invites people to participate in their Walk to End Epilepsy at Ritter Park Shelter #2 in Huntington on Sunday, October 2, from noon to 5 p.m.

For those who have questions about epilepsy and need resources, or if you are interested in donating or volunteering for the Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia, contact Kira Eyring at keyring@efa.org or 410-454-0917.

