Webb telescope captures image of spiral galaxy

A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.
A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA described the latest shot from the James Webb space telescope as a spiral galaxy 29 million light-years from Earth.

It’s called IC 5332, which is a pretty boring name for such a cool-looking galaxy.

NASA calls the white spiral arms seen in the photo the “bones” of the galaxy. They’re typically hard to see because of dust.

The Hubble Space Telescope has taken images of the galaxy before but not at this level of detail.

Webb has already taken images of unseen aspects of the cosmos, along with images of Mars, Jupiter and Neptune.

The $10 billion space observatory has enough fuel to keep getting fantastic shots like this one for about 20 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
Woman accused of shooting, killing man in Greenup County
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing &...
Owners of roofing company indicted in theft, fraud case
Vigil held for 12-year-old drowning victim
Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Latest News

Walk to End Epilepsy
Walk to End Epilepsy
4 Got-N-Tymes Farm and Greenhouse
4 Got-N-Tymes Farm and Greenhouse
Chili'n on the Elk Chili Cook-off
Chili'n on the Elk Chili Cook-off
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend