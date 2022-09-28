Woman shot in Charleston
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening in Charleston.
The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue.
According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot in the shoulder, and her condition is stable.
Other details are unavailable now, including information about a possible suspect.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.