Woman shot in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening in Charleston.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue.

According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot in the shoulder, and her condition is stable.

Other details are unavailable now, including information about a possible suspect.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.