Woman shot in Charleston

Charleston shooting scene
Charleston shooting scene(WSAZ on air still)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening in Charleston.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue.

According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot in the shoulder, and her condition is stable.

Other details are unavailable now, including information about a possible suspect.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
Armed man arrested after lengthy standoff situation
Woman accused of shooting, killing man in Greenup County
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing &...
Owners of roofing company indicted in theft, fraud case
Vigil held for 12-year-old drowning victim
Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Roofing Business Owners Charged with Theft
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing Business Owners Charged with Theft
Hurricane Ian to bring rain this weekend
First Warning Forecast
Man from Ashland stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits
Man from Ashland stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian hits
Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Man arrested after meth, heroin, cash found inside home