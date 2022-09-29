Advancement of women in STEM

Advancement of women in STEM
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Census data show women are nearly half of the U.S. workforce but hold just 27% of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

At the same time, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates the need for 1 million more STEM workers by 2030.

With World Heart Day approaching, we are taking the opportunity to discuss the advancement of women in STEM, as well as gender equity in cardiovascular healthcare.

Mackenzie Tannhauser, heart transplant recipient and biomedical engineer, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share her personal journey.

