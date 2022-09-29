Amish teen injured and horse killed in crash with tractor-trailer

By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenage boy operating an Amish buggy was injured and his horse died when their buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on state Route 32, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the horse and buggy pulled into the path of the tractor-trailer from county Road 24 in Scioto Township. The semi was headed west on state Route 32 when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m.

The boy, who is 15, was taken to a local hospital and later flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Investigators described his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Troopers say the boy was ejected from the buggy during the crash.

Westbound traffic on Route 32 was stopped for about an hour during the accident cleanup and investigation, according to the OSHP release.

