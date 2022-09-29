College student aid enrollment starts October 1

FAFSA is the gateway to grants, scholarships, and student loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program opens enrollment October 1 of this year. FASFA is your gateway to grants, scholarships and student loans.

Michael Joyce with the Financial Firm Agili said in order to be considered for most federal aid programs, you need to get your forms in the early.

To apply you will need:

  • Social security number
  • Federal income tax returns
  • W-2s from two years prior
  • Bank statements
  • Records of investments
  • Records of untaxed income

You can submit your FAFSA at studentaid.gov. Remember that your application is not complete until you submit it and view the confirmation page. The confirmation will also be emailed to you.

Don’t forget to apply every year your child is in college to maximize your opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amish teen injured and horse killed in crash with tractor-trailer
The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
ATV crash closes road
The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing &...
Owners of roofing company indicted in theft case
Sheriff | Man throws narcotics at police; officers administered Narcan
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten
3 face charges in kidnapping that left 2 men badly beaten

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir...
Russian billionaire charged with violating US sanctions
Teenager writes book about how to succeed in business
Teenager writes book about how to succeed in business
Advancement of women in STEM
Advancement of women in STEM