Commonwealth recoups $15 million investment in eastern Ky. steel mill that didn’t materialize

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – The commonwealth of Kentucky has secured the return of $15 million invested in an aluminum mill in Boyd and Greenup counties that was never built.

Gov. Andy Beshear made that announcement Thursday about the return of the funds from former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration. The funding had been allocated toward the former Braidy Industries, now known as Unity Aluminum, which announced plans to build a nearly $1.7 billion mill in the greater Ashland area.

Beshear said land that was acquired as part of the proposed project will go back to local communities to be used for “future economic development opportunities as part of a larger land transaction being negotiated.”

“This announcement has been a long time coming, and I want to recognize members of this administration and Commonwealth Seed Capital, as well as Unity Aluminum, for coming together to do what is right for the community and Kentucky by returning these funds to the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a news release. “Given the current economic momentum we are experiencing across the state, I am confident we will secure a significant project on the property, as it is a great site for a potential employer.”

According to a release from Beshear’s office, the state’s investment has been returned to the Commonwealth Seed Capital. That group will now send the dollars to Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA).

“KEDFA will administer the funds in accordance with the funding appropriation, and unless otherwise directed by the General Assembly, the purpose of the funds is to facilitate a private sector investment of at least $1 billion in one or more locations in the commonwealth,” the release states.

It goes on to say, “In addition to the return of funds by Unity, at the joint venture between SDI and Unity has reached an agreement in principle to donate the property upon which the mill was to be built – approximately 205 acres and a spec building – to the original owner, the Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority. The parties also are negotiating the industrial authority’s acquisition of additional parcels owned by the company below the original acquisition cost.”

Tim Gibbs, president/CEO of Ashland Alliance, said the region is prepared to support future business.

“This has been a long process. We have, from the beginning, highlighted what this region, this regional industrial park and our people could represent to the business community and the world,” Gibbs said in the release. “We appreciate the leadership of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and we look forward to getting back to what we do best, working for a stronger economy for the people of Northeast Kentucky.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.