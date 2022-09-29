Dump truck overturns in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have closed a road in Nitro Thursday after an accident involving a dump truck.

According dispatchers, the dump truck overturned on Blake Road.

Blake Road has been closed to traffic.

Dispatchers say the call came in just after 10:07 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

