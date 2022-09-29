Dump truck overturns in Nitro
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have closed a road in Nitro Thursday after an accident involving a dump truck.
According dispatchers, the dump truck overturned on Blake Road.
Blake Road has been closed to traffic.
Dispatchers say the call came in just after 10:07 a.m. Thursday.
No injuries have been reported.
