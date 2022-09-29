Huntington Public Works Director off the job

(https://www.cityofhuntington.com/)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Works Director for the City of Huntington has been ‘relieved of his duties’, Mayor Steve Williams announced Thursday.

In a press release Thursday, city officials thanked former director Jim Insco for his service.

Williams has appointed Public Works General Superintendent Scott Poston as Interim Public Works Director.

City officials say Poston has been with Public Works for 14 years.

“We have all the confidence that there will be no gap in the level of professional service provided by the men and women of the Public Works Department,” Williams said.

